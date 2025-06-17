Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Tsarevo, Bulgaria

1 bedroom apartment in Lozenets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment on the FIRST LINE OF THE SEA in the comp…
$75,926
