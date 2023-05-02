Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Primorsko
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Primorsko, Bulgaria

Kiten
3
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room house in Lozenets, Bulgaria
4 room house
Lozenets, Bulgaria
206 m² 1 Floor
€ 324,000
ID 30333152Beautiful, modern and well-maintained two-storey house in a quiet picturesque pla…
Villa Villa in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Villa Villa
Lozenets, Bulgaria
6 670 m²
€ 3,200,000
House in Lozenets, Bulgaria
House
Lozenets, Bulgaria
175 m²
€ 780,000
Real estate’s agency KVADRAT presents you exclusively one floored, luxury house…

Properties features in Primorsko, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir