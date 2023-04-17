Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartmentin Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
1 bath 66 m²
€ 59,950
1 room apartmentin Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
1 bath 81 m²
€ 69,950
2 room apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
59 m² 3 Floor
€ 90,000
ID28962442One-bedroom apartment with a view of the forest in a gated complexPrice: 77,000 eu…
2 room apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
61 m² 1 Floor
€ 61,000
ID28981034One-bedroom apartment in the elite Green Paradise complex in PrimorskoPrice: 60,00…
3 room apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
106 m² 4 Floor
€ 125,000
ID28976256Two-bedroom apartment with a view of the forest and the pool in a gated complexPri…
Apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
30 m² 5 Floor
€ 45,000
Green Paradise 5 is the fifth phase of the year-round private complex The Green Paradise. Th…
1 room apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 5 Floor
€ 110,000
We present to your attention the new complex “Green Paradise Deluxe”, which is located on th…
Apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
59 m² 3 Floor
€ 62,000
We offer you a one-bedroom apartment in a new complex Green Paradise 2, a project in the bea…
1 room apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4 Floor
€ 59,000
The complex Green Paradise 3 is an independent 5-storey building with reception, elevator, u…
2 room apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
50 m² -1 Floor
€ 54,488
#27895332 We offer a one-bedroom apartment with a minimum maintenance fee in a quiet, pictur…
Apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
51 m² 2 Floor
€ 45,468
ID27657754ASK complex, studio, PrimorskoStudio, in the complex "ASK", located in Primorsko-i…
Apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
51 m² 2 Floor
€ 45,468
ID27658238ASK complex, studio, PrimorskoStudio, in the complex "ASK", located in Primorsko-i…
Apartmentin Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
37 m²
€ 45,073
Apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
€ 156,000
Apartmentin Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
€ 80,000
Apartmentin Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
49 m²
€ 58,900
Apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
58 m²
€ 59,500
Apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
54 m²
€ 59,000
Apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
57 m²
€ 34,500
Apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
58 m²
€ 110,000
Apartmentin Primorsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
59 m²
€ 62,000
Apartmentin Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
241 m²
€ 275,712
Apartmentin Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
75 m²
€ 74,930
Apartmentin Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
145 m²
€ 158,000
Apartmentin Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
59 m²
€ 54,990
Apartmentin Lozenets, Bulgaria
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
50 m²
€ 70,238
Apartmentin Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
Apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
€ 46,000
Apartmentin Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
Apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
€ 52,000
Apartmentin Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
Apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
125 m²
€ 105,000
Apartmentin Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
Apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
€ 50,000

