Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Primorsko
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Primorsko, Bulgaria

1 BHK
11
2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a spacious three-bedroom apartment in Green Paradise 5 complex, Primorsko. The a…
$168,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Primorsko, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go