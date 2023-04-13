Show property on map Show properties list
Property for Sale in Nessebar, Bulgaria

Nesebar
705
Sveti Vlas
353
Obzor
21
1 176 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Ravda, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
87 m² -1 Floor
€ 155,600
5 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
5 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
115 m² 4 Floor
€ 140,000
Apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
36 m² 2 Floor
€ 38,900
ID 31172060Offered for sale:Studio with courtyard viewCost: 38,900 eurosLocality: Sunny Beac…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
60 m² 1 Floor
€ 55,000
# 31172352For sale it is offered:1-bedroom apartment with a terrace overlooking the pool and…
2 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
76 m² 4 Floor
€ 91,200
#31067852We offer for sale a 2-bedroom apartment in Nessebar.Price: 91 200 euroRooms: 2Total…
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
51 m² -1 Floor
€ 46,000
ID 31171458For sale it is offered:Studio with a terrace on the third floorCost: 46,000 euros…
Apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
37 m² 1 Floor
€ 36,000
31169912Offered for sale:Studio with a separate kitchen area.Cost: 36,000 eurosLocality: Sun…
3 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
88 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
ID 31168028 One bedroom apartment in Apolon 6 complex, Nessebar, Bulgaria - 88, 16m2Price: 9…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
56 m² 2 Floor
€ 31,500
#31161766For sale apartment with 1 bedroom in Sunny Day 5 complex in Sunny BeachPrice: 31 50…
3 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
108 m² 6 Floor
€ 388,900
ID 31135466Price: 388,900 euroLocality: NessebarRooms: 3Total area: 108 sq.m.Floor: 6/6Servi…
3 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
69 m² 3 Floor
€ 73,000
#31092046 2 bedroom apartment in the Imperial complexFort Club, in a quiet picturesque place…
3 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
81 m² 5 Floor
€ 105,000
ID31165582 2-bedroom apartment in Aphrodite GardensPrice: 105 000 eurosSettlement: Sunny Bea…
Apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
31 m² 5 Floor
€ 36,999
ID31165382Studio for sale.Price: 36 999 euroLocation: Sunny BeachRooms: 1Total area: 31 sq. …
3 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
94 m² 5 Floor
€ 105,000
One bedroom apartment in Apolon 6 complex, Nessebar, Bulgaria-94, 33m2Price: 105,000 euro.To…
3 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
178 m² 5 Floor
€ 115,000
2 room apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
53 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,800
#31111684We offer for sale a 2-bedroom apartment in the New Nessebar, Black Sea district.Pri…
1 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 49,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one-bedroom apartment with big terrace, locat…
1 room apartmentin Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 43,000
IBG Real Estate offers for sale this one-bedroom apartment with pool and sea views loca…
1 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 53,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a one-bedroom apartment located on the 6th floor (with lift…
1 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4/3 Floor
€ 35,000
IBG Real Estates offers for sale a 1-bedroom apartment, located on the third floor in comple…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 6/3 Floor
€ 72,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this bright and spacious two bedroom apartment, lo…
2 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
52 m² 4 Floor
€ 55,000
#31156578 1-bedroom apartment in Villa Aria, BulgariaPrice: 55,000 eurosLocality: Sunny Beac…
Apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
33 m² 2 Floor
€ 39,999
ID 31155728Studio in Royal Palm complex ( Sveti Vlas )Price: 39 999 euroLocation: Sveti Vlas…
Apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
58 m² 4 Floor
€ 88,000
ID31154782 Studio in the complex of the Costal DriumsPrice: 88 000 eurosSettlement: St. Vlas…
Apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
26 m² 2 Floor
€ 57,100
#31117608 Studio in the Alexandrov Residence complex Price: 57,100 eurosLocality: The center…
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
77 m² 2 Floor
€ 66,700
#31137764Available for sale:2-bedroom in Magic Dreams complexLocation: Sveti VlasPrice: 67 7…
Apartmentin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
37 m² 2 Floor
€ 79,684
#31117608 Studio in the Alexandrov Residence complex Price: 81 310 eurosLocality: The center…
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
72 m² 2 Floor
€ 77,100
#30902252We offer for sale a 1-bedroom apartment in Panorama Dreams in Sveti Vlas. The first…
3 room apartmentin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
94 m² 4 Floor
€ 69,201
ID 31150944For sale is a 3-room maisonette in the Robinson complex with a balcony and a larg…
3 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
90 m² 3 Floor
€ 79,000
#31150394Excellent two-bedroom apartment for sale in Sunny Beach with designer renovationPri…

Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

