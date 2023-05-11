Albania
Realting.com
Albania
Studios
Studios for Sale in Albania
19 properties total found
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
30 m²
€ 28,000
Studio apartment in Golem district, Durres Studio for sale with balcony in the city of Durr…
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
25 m²
€ 23,000
Studio apartment in Golem district, Durres Studio for sale with balcony in the city of Durr…
1 room studio apartment
Dhermi, Albania
1
1
22 m²
4
€ 59,000
Studio for sale in Santorini Residence with an area of 22.48 on the 0th floor, next to the w…
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
73 m²
€ 45,000
Studio apartment with sea view and large terrace in Durres For sale studio apartment of 38 …
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
59 m²
€ 37,000
Studio apartment on Plepe, city of Durres Apartment in the city of Durres with partial reno…
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
40 m²
€ 40,000
Studio apartment in Beach area, Durres Studio apartment in Albania, the city of Durres. The…
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1
1
37 m²
€ 55,000
Studio apartment with sea view in the city of Vlorë The area of the studio apartment i…
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
26 m²
€ 35,000
Studio apartment in Durres Studio apartment in the city of Durres near the sea. The apartme…
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
25 m²
€ 29,000
Studio apartment in Durres Studio for sale in the Golem area of the city of Durres, 25m2 (a…
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
2
1
40 m²
3
€ 55,500
Sale of a secondary apartment in Vlore. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
1 room studio apartment
Rashbull, Albania
1
1
35 m²
1
€ 30,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
1 room studio apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2
1
30 m²
3/3
€ 28,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Kavaai . Furniture household appliances are all included in…
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1
1
45 m²
4
€ 35,000
Studio for sale, at the entrance of the Plazhi I Vjeter. The entrance is located on the 4th …
1 room studio apartment
Orikum, Albania
1
1
32 m²
€ 17,700
12 studios for sale in Orikum in a new and quality building with ownership certificate…
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1
1
43 m²
5
€ 28,800
Studio located near Skele, Vlore 5 min away from the sea.The entrance is on the 5th floor, s…
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1
1
25 m²
9
€ 22,400
Studio 25.6 m2 total with common space. It is located on the 9th floor of a new buildi…
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1
1
40 m²
3
€ 26,500
Studio up to Regina City Hotel,Lungomare,Vlore. .It has an surface of 40m2 and equpped with …
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1
1
26 m²
€ 18,000
The first studio, is located in the 8th floor. It has no balcony, just one window in the roo…
1 room studio apartment
Elbasan, Albania
1
1
52 m²
9/11
€ 39,500
S487 Elegant studies for a young family. Great option. This is my first beauty. Lungo Mare E…
