Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Vila Real de Santo Antonio
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal

Vila Nova de Cacela
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
Spacious new apartment of 154 square meters.m. with access to 1 parking space and 2 terraces…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Vila Real de Santo Antonio

2 BHK

Properties features in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go