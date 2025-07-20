Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Silves, Portugal

4 properties total found
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Algoz, Portugal
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Benefiting from the quietness of village life this property is ideal for those seeking a mod…
$681,121
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Algoz, Portugal
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Benefiting from the quietness of village life this property is ideal for those seeking a mod…
$563,687
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Part of an exclusive set of only six properties this elegant two storey villa, ready for com…
$804,428
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This exceptional two-bedroom townhouse is nestled within an exclusive condominium in the cha…
$499,098
