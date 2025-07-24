Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algoz
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Algoz, Portugal

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Algoz, Portugal
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Benefiting from the quietness of village life this property is ideal for those seeking a mod…
$681,121
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Algoz, Portugal
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Benefiting from the quietness of village life this property is ideal for those seeking a mod…
$563,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go