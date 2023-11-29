Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sao Goncalo de Lagos, Portugal

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
18
3 BHK
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
34 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
€490,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, situated at a short distance from the histor…
€550,000
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, situated at a short distance from the histor…
€600,000
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€1,60M
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€690,000
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€600,000
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
€600,000
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€750,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€650,000
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€435,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€650,000
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
€600,000
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Luxury 3 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
€850,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Luxury 2 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
€610,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Luxury 2 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
€760,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Luxury T2 Duplex flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
€1,02M
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
New Lagos Beach & amp; Sports Resort & nbsp; with investment opportunities in Portugal and t…
€280,000
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€390,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€585,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€720,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€595,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€565,000
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€390,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€565,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€565,000
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
€705,000
1 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€440,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€565,000
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€565,000
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
€705,000
