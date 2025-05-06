Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Quarteira
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Quarteira, Portugal

penthouses
6
2 BHK
22
3 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
A gated complex of 45 luxury apartments that aims to become one of the best in Portugal.The …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Quarteira, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go