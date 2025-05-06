Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Quarteira
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Quarteira, Portugal

penthouses
6
2 BHK
22
3 BHK
6
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a balcony of 13…
$707,838
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
A gated complex of 45 luxury apartments that aims to become one of the best in Portugal.The …
$1,25M
3 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3
T3 Apartment in a Gated Community, Located in the Center of Vilamoura. With a total area …
$771,684
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,87M
