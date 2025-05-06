Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Olhao
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Olhao, Portugal

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
20
3 BHK
16
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4
This fantastic 3-bedroom apartment offers a total area of 115m², including two balconies wit…
$436,578
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
This spacious apartment with modern architecture is located in a quiet area in Kelfesh, Olhá…
$446,841
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
This fantastic T2 offers a total area of 69m², including two balconies with 19m² and 1 parki…
$285,348
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5
Two-bedroom apartment located near the Marina of Olhão, in the Algarve region. This apart…
$794,367
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Olhao, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go