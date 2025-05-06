Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Olhao
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Olhao, Portugal

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
20
3 BHK
16
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
This spacious apartment with modern architecture is located in a quiet area in Kelfesh, Olhá…
$446,841
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Olhao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 115 sq.m (total area), balconies and 1 parking space, in the…
$334,099
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Olhao, Portugal

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go