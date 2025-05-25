Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Oeiras, Portugal

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Turquesa   -     it is a unique residential condominium in which the colors of nature reign,…
$551,435
4 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$908,447
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$625,339
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$497,997
