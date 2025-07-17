Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Penthouses for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Penthouse   with 4 bedrooms   located   on the third floor, characterized by spaciousness an…
$3,23M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
$3,94M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Misericordia, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
Two-level apartment with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,   with a huge outdoor terrace and   own…
$5,92M
