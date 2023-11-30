Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

5 properties total found
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, in city center in Sintra, Portugal
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, in city center
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 749 m²
The house is located between the Serra da Sintra Mountains and the city of Sintra The estat…
€6,50M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Cascais, Portugal
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
An exclusive mansion overlooking the sea is located in the Karkavelos district of the munici…
€18,00M
Chalet 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in West, Portugal
Chalet 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 275 m²
The luxury palace is located in Lisbon, Portugal. House area of 1084 sqm (total area of 1275…
€4,40M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with heating in West, Portugal
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with heating
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
This lovely mansion is in Portugal's capital, the city of contrasts Lisbon
€1,20M
Chalet 11 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, with garden in Sintra, Portugal
Chalet 11 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, with garden
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 466 m²
The stunning house is located in Lloret de Mar, Costa Brava, Spain. The villa of 300 square …
€6
Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

