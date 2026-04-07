Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lagos
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Lagos, Portugal

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
This 3 bedroom villa, located in a privileged location just minutes from the beach, is caref…
$613,935
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
$644,553
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Villa with 5 bedrooms, located in a quiet area and close to the town of Lagos.   Built with…
$528,321
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lagos, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go