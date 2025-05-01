Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lagoa e Carvoeiro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

Carvoeiro
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
New apartment for sale in Lagoa, in the Algarve region of Portugal, in a completely private …
$447,353
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lagoa e Carvoeiro

2 BHK

Properties features in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go