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Investment property in Faro, Portugal

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apartment buildings
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19 properties total found
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Elegant Sea-View Townhouse in The Crest, Almancil Located within the prestigious gated comm…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Experience refined living with this luxury villa in Faro, currently under construction in a …
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Your Future Oasis Awaits: A Sophisticated 5-Bedroom Luxury Villa in São Brás de Alportel Nes…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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TekceTekce
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Step into the allure of coastal living with these extraordinary sea-view plots nestled in th…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Indulge in luxurious living at One Green Way, nestled in the heart of Quinta do Lago. Villa …
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Perched on the Algarve's illustrious beaches, Pine Cliffs Luxury Collection Resort unfolds a…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This truly stunning four-bedroom villa represents the epitome in modern sophistication, inge…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the enchantment of coastal living in Vale do Lobo's delightful townhouse. Meticulou…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
You can just discover your refuge in paradise. Nestled in the heart of Quinta do Lago — one …
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Discover the allure of this extraordinary 3-bedroom townhouse, constructed a few years ago i…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This exceptional 6-bedroom villa situated in the highly-regarded Goldra gated community in t…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the tranquil community of Sao Bartolomeo de Messines in Silves, this villa offers…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Tucked away in the heart of Central Algarve, this exceptional villa embodies refined comfort…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Nestled in the heart of the Algarve, in the Loulé hillside, this impressive villa perfectly …
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment 147 m² in Faro, Portugal
Investment 147 m²
Faro, Portugal
Area 147 m²
Don't miss this opportunity to buy a 147 m² building to restore or rebuild in the heart of F…
$1,06M
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Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
$669,555
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Investment 75 m² in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Investment 75 m²
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The tourist site consists of a plot of land of 14,600 m2 in the south of Portugal near the t…
$56,073
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Investment 295 m² in Fuseta, Portugal
Investment 295 m²
Fuseta, Portugal
Area 295 m²
Villa with sea view, 7 rooms e 3 rooms for agriculture. The property has a borehole
$725,351
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Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 3
This building is 25 km from Faro airport, 10 km from the most emblematic beaches in the Alga…
$552,383
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