Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Commercial
  4. Faro
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Faro, Portugal

сommercial property
23
hotels
4
apartment buildings
3
Investment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Area 147 m²
€950,000
Leave a request
Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 3
This building is 25 km from Faro airport, 10 km from the most emblematic beaches in the Alga…
€495,000
Leave a request
Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Area 295 m²
Villa with sea view, 7 rooms e 3 rooms for agriculture. The property has a borehole
€650,000
Leave a request
Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 2
The building is composed of 2 floors, with mixed use of housing, commerce, and services, loc…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Investment 9 bedrooms in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Investment 9 bedrooms
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 550 m²
Villa totally renovated keeping the traditional line with 4 en suite bedrooms spread over 2 …
€2,49M
Leave a request
Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
€490,000
Leave a request
Investment 10 bedrooms in Aljezur, Portugal
Investment 10 bedrooms
Aljezur, Portugal
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
€2,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir