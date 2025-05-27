Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Évora
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Évora, Portugal

3 properties total found
Hotel 4 122 m² in Evora, Portugal
Hotel 4 122 m²
Evora, Portugal
Bedrooms 51
Area 4 122 m²
Location: The hotel is located in the historic center of Évora. The city has been a UNESCO W…
$319,113
Leave a request
Hotel 1 856 m² in Evora, Portugal
Hotel 1 856 m²
Evora, Portugal
Bedrooms 299
Area 1 856 m²
Evora is the only Portuguese city in the Network of Europe’s Oldest Cities and the fifth lar…
$319,113
Leave a request
Commercial property 311 m² in Evora, Portugal
Commercial property 311 m²
Evora, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Magnificent farmhouse with 4 bedrooms in the heart of Alentejo. Built on a plot of 11,311 m2…
$911,752
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go