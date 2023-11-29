Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Centro, Portugal

12 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nadadouro, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
€510,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Amoreiras & nbsp; & mdash; one of the areas with the best quality of life in Lisbon, with a …
€890,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
New apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the residential complex & nbsp; Bel & eacute; m Riversid…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in West, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Torre S & atilde; o Rafael & nbsp; located in & nbsp; eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na & ccedil…
€1,09M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Misericordia, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 186 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 146.7 square meters.m, a balcony of 7.1 square meters…
€724,500
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Two-level квартира  With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
€530,000
Leave a request
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marvila, Portugal
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
€518,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Sao Vicente, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sao Vicente, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river, & nbsp; owne…
€1,76M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances in Misericordia, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Bright two-level apartment in S & atilde; o Bento, recently completely renovated. Apartment…
€890,000
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Fantastic duplex c bedrooms & nbsp; in a great location .The apartment 2 excellent south ter…
€925,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Arroios, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
The apartment is for sale completely renovated and equipped, turnkey.. Finish high quality a…
€750,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estrela, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju…
€1,15M
Leave a request

