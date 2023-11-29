Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal

Villa 9 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 10
Number of floors 4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
€1,49M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Beautiful duplex apartment with 4 bedrooms located in a neighborhood extolling the beauty, w…
€2,70M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
€650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
€2,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 269 m²
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
€1,95M
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
€960,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 384 m²
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
€4,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious complex in Cascais in the heart of the Sintra Cascais Natural Park with breathtaki…
€2,10M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 264 m²
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
€2,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Lisbon, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Moradia no centro histórico de Cascais, dentro de Avenida 25 de Abril. Com rendimento garant…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€1,25M
5 room house with Bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
5 room house with Bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
€5,10M
Villa 4 room villa in Lisbon, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
The new project, consisting of 8 luxury villas, is located in a privileged location, near th…
€2,70M
5 room house in Lisbon, Portugal
5 room house
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 223 m²
Floor 8/2
Villa with lots of privacy, on 580 m2 of land. 223m2 of living space House Villa with a l…
€720,000
Villa Villa in Lisbon, Portugal
Villa Villa
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 203 m²
The new project, consisting of 8 luxury villas, is located in a privileged location, near th…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Lisbon, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
The new project, consisting of 8 luxury villas, is located in a privileged location, near th…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Lisbon, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
The new project, consisting of 8 luxury villas, is located in a privileged location, near th…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Lisbon, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
The new project, consisting of 8 luxury villas, is located in a privileged location, near th…
€2,70M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 341 m²
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
€1,07M
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 694 m²
This luxurious 5-bedroom villa is located in the prestigious Quinta da Marinha, a 10-minute …
€5,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
€3,10M
Villa 4 room villa in Lisbon, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand new 4 + 1 bedroom villa, located in Birre 5 minutes from Guincho beach and 8 minutes f…
€1,98M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
The magnificent four-storey townhouse is located in the heart of Kashkaish. This drowning gr…
€1,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Lisbon, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful villa restored and in excellent condition located in an elite area in the wonderfu…
€1,58M
