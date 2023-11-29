Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Centro, Portugal

10 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Amoreira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
€350,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
€350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
€2,50M
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
€720,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ajuda, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ajuda, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
€350,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with &…
€560,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
The magnificent four-storey townhouse is located in the heart of Kashkaish. This drowning gr…
€1,95M
Townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Cascais, Portugal
Area 290 m²
The beautiful townhouses are located in a closed-type complex in Kashkaish, Portugal. The co…
€796,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Cascais, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 359 m²
Wonderful townhouses are located in Kashkaish, Portugal. In the territory there are 18 townh…
€640,000
