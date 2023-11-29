Villas for sale in Centro, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa Villa in Sintra, Portugal
Villa Villa
Sintra, Portugal
Area 169 m²
€685,000
Villa 9 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 10
Number of floors 4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
€1,18M
Villa 3 room villa in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Situated close to the medieval village of Óbidos, Bom Sucesso Resort is one of the best Golf…
€645,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
€1,49M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Coimbrao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
€375,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Beautiful duplex apartment with 4 bedrooms located in a neighborhood extolling the beauty, w…
€2,70M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Porto Salvo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Porto Salvo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
€1,36M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
€395,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
€2,43M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Nadadouro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 291 m²
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
€1,09M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
€2,05M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with & nbsp; a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 p…
€2,44M
Villa 5 room villa in West, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 638 m²
The stunning villa stands out on a plot of 710 sqm in the exclusive Restelo district. The di…
€4,95M
Villa 6 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 269 m²
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
€1,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
€1,90M
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
€960,000
Villa 9 room villa in Belmonte, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Belmonte, Portugal
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 297 450 m²
Located in Serra da Estrela Natural Park, close to Belmonte, a medieval town, where the larg…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 384 m²
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Fantastic 4 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture and a total area of ​​353.89 m2. On…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 846 m²
Exclusive villa inserted in the luxury condominium of Praia d'el Rey, in Óbidos. With a land…
€1,90M
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 655 m²
Contemporary villa with four spacious suites, located in Cascais next to Guincho offering a …
€2,90M
