UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Centro
Villas
Villas for sale in Centro, Portugal
Villa
Clear all
75 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa
Sintra, Portugal
169 m²
€685,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
10
4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
3
241 m²
€1,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
3
4
199 m²
Situated close to the medieval village of Óbidos, Bom Sucesso Resort is one of the best Golf…
€645,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Cascais, Portugal
3
266 m²
€1,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
3
261 m²
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alcabideche, Portugal
3
360 m²
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
3
416 m²
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
3
176 m²
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Coimbrao, Portugal
3
152 m²
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3
116 m²
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3
146 m²
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
5
4
458 m²
Beautiful duplex apartment with 4 bedrooms located in a neighborhood extolling the beauty, w…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Porto Salvo, Portugal
4
185 m²
€1,36M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
3
152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
5
292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
€2,43M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Nadadouro, Portugal
4
291 m²
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
€1,09M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
3
337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
4
282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
€2,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
5
292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with & nbsp; a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 p…
€2,44M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
West, Portugal
5
5
638 m²
The stunning villa stands out on a plot of 710 sqm in the exclusive Restelo district. The di…
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6
6
269 m²
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4
6
449 m²
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3
3
317 m²
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
€960,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa
Belmonte, Portugal
9
9
297 450 m²
Located in Serra da Estrela Natural Park, close to Belmonte, a medieval town, where the larg…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
5
8
384 m²
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
4
354 m²
Fantastic 4 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture and a total area of 353.89 m2. On…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Obidos, Portugal
4
6
846 m²
Exclusive villa inserted in the luxury condominium of Praia d'el Rey, in Óbidos. With a land…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4
6
655 m²
Contemporary villa with four spacious suites, located in Cascais next to Guincho offering a …
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Centro, Portugal
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL