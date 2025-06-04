Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Cascais, Portugal

3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
The Parque Atl â ntico condominium is located in Cascais, in Pareda, and is an ideal solutio…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
$3,88M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms   in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with sea vi…
$1,77M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
The complex, located in San Juan do Estoril, consists of two buildings, A and B, each of whi…
$1,54M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in a prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with sea views, …
$3,03M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
$3,15M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
A spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrace 70   m2, two private gardens 31  …
$1,46M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 189 m²
Spacious apartment with 3   bedrooms, 4   bathrooms, terrace 14   m2, two private gardens 40…
$1,53M
Leave a request
