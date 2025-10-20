Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Canico
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Canico, Portugal

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
$758,320
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Canico, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go