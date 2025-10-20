Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Canico
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Canico, Portugal

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
$758,320
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
$501,658
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
$641,655
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Canico, Portugal

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go