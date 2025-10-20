Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Canico
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Canico, Portugal

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
$641,655
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Santa Cruz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House 3 Bedrooms with panoramic Ocean Views  Swimming pool  Garage for 4 cars…
$878,163
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Canico, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go