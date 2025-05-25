Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Almancil
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Almancil, Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Almancil, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go