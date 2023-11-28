Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Alcantara

Residential properties for sale in Alcantara, Portugal

apartments
19
40 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
2 Bedroom Duplex apartment with 98 sqm in Alcântara, Lisbon, inserted in a Luxury Residentia…
€540,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator in Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment with elevator
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Apartment studio with an area of 38m ² Santo Amaro 154 - is a new residential complex that w…
€270,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator in Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment with elevator
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
The studio is 35m² and the 3.10m² Santo Amaro 154 veranda is a new residential complex that …
€280,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator in Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment with elevator
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
€285,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator in Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment with elevator
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Apartment studio with an area of 35m ² Santo Amaro 154 is a new residential complex that wil…
€275,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with terrace in Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment with elevator, with terrace
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
€500,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator in Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment with elevator
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 54m² and a veranda of 4.40m² Santo Amaro 154 is a new residential c…
€390,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator in Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment with elevator
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 50m ² and a veranda of 1.40m ² Santo Amaro 154 is a new residential…
€380,000
Leave a request
Apartment with elevator in Alcantara, Portugal
Apartment with elevator
Alcantara, Portugal
Area 53 m²
€370,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator in Alcantara, Portugal
1 room apartment with elevator
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 55M and a veranda of 1.40m ² Santo Amaro 154 - is a new residential…
€385,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 83.53m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
€440,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 84.28m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
€500,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 80m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential compl…
€520,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 76.57m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
€535,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 84.28m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
€545,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 132m². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential compl…
€740,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Two-bedroom T2 with an area of 132m ² m ² and a veranda 13m ² Alcântara Gardens is a new res…
€750,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 131m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential comp…
€755,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Alcantara, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 130m² and a veranda of 15m² Alcântara Gardens is a new residenti…
€745,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 72.38m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
€420,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 72.38m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
€420,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 83.53m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
€525,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 84.95m ² and a veranda of 10.76m ² Alcântara Gardens is a new re…
€550,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 72.03m ² and a veranda of 8.53m ² Alcântara Gardens is a new res…
€550,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 76.57m ² Alcântara Gardens is a new residential complex located …
€501,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 76.76m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential co…
€501,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 83.53m². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential com…
€550,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 72m ². Alcântara Gardens is a new residential compl…
€530,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with air conditioning in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with air conditioning
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
One-bedroom apartment T1 with an area of 68 square meters. m and patio 4 square meters. m. i…
€395,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Apartment with 2 T2 bedrooms with an area of 81 square meters. m and a veranda 5 sq. m. in t…
€530,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Alcantara, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir