Pool Villas for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 144 m²
2 bedroom apartment with a total area of 144 square meters (116 square meters of living spac…
$418,254
3 bedroom apartment in Aguas Santas, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Aguas Santas, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
This luxurious 3-bedroom flat in a gated community with 3 independent entrances and a privat…
$456,609
3 bedroom house in Alte, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Alte, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Charming Algarvian house with land, situated in a picturesque village with services and tran…
$166,273
2 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Future luxury development to be born at Avenida do Brasil, in Alvalade, Lisbon. It consist…
$792,483
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 2
This splendid luxury 4-bedroom villa is a true haven of elegance and sophistication. Desi…
$1,74M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$586,155
2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 163 m²
$493,100
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 412 m²
“ Villas Boa Nova ”   is a condominium consisting of 6 single-family and semi-detached villa…
$725,393
3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
$1,11M
3 bedroom apartment in Madalena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Excellent 3 bedrooms apartment near the Marquês de Pombal in Lisbon. The apartment has grea…
$898,147
4 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
This townhouse is located in the area of Areeiro, in Loulé, characterized by being a very qu…
$552,383
5 bedroom house in Loule, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 527 m²
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
$3,01M
