  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Albufeira
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

villas
43
townhouses
4
3 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Albufeira, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 89 sq.m., parking and 2 terraces, in the new resort comp…
$661,002
Villa 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
$2,31M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
$869,740
