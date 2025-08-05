Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wołomin County
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Wołomin County, Poland

4 properties total found
Commercial property 95 m² in Zabki, Poland
Commercial property 95 m²
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Fully Equipped Restaurant for Sale – Ząbki, Poland   A fully operational and well-establishe…
$52,024
Commercial property 132 m² in Marki, Poland
Commercial property 132 m²
Marki, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial premises of 131 m² in Marki are for sale. The spacious premises include four room…
$167,897
Commercial property 589 m² in Zabki, Poland
Commercial property 589 m²
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 589 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale house 9 rooms, 589 m², plot 504 m², next to SKM, exceptional investment property in…
$678,335
Commercial property 136 m² in Marki, Poland
Commercial property 136 m²
Marki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale premises for a kindergarten, nursery or catering establishment with a usable area o…
$166,481
