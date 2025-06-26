Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Wielun
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Wielun, Poland

1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wielun, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Studio flat for sale in the city centre of Lodz. Size 31.18 m2 Facing North Floor: 1st floor…
$94,299
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go