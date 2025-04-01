Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Turek
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Turek, Poland

apartments
3
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Turek, Poland
3 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Apartment 3 bedroom, for renovation close to; nursery, indoor swimming pool,
$81,369
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Turek, Poland
3 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
We invite you to purchase a charming 49.5 m2 apartment in the most desired location – on the…
$69,745
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Turek, Poland
1 room apartment
Turek, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Cavalry 29 m2 – Your Space to Arrange!
$33,323
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 200 m²
House with garden and 2 garages in a quiet area! Functional, spacious and at an excellent price!
$136,906
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 128 m²
The forest is an intimate settlement of 12 single-family cottages, located in the picturesqu…
$149,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 240 m²
Feel free to buy a well located house in the heart of the city!
$175,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Turek, Poland
House
Turek, Poland
Area 156 m²
Sell an exceptional private house in a beautiful location near the border of Turku
$126,574
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes