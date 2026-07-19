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Apartments for sale in Trzcianka, Poland

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Trzcianka, Poland
2 room apartment
Trzcianka, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
2-room apartment with garden – Stork
$73,819
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Apartment in Trzcianka, Poland
Apartment
Trzcianka, Poland
Area 4 580 m²
1) Trzcianka – a few words about urban location Trzcianka (Wielkopolskie Province, Czarnkows…
$1,56M
Leave a request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
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