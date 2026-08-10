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Houses for sale in Slupca, Poland

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House in Slupca, Poland
House
Slupca, Poland
Area 80 m²
House 80 m2, good condition plot 1003 m2
$115,592
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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