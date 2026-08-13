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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Radom, Poland

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Radom, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Radom, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/7
About the investment A new dimension of elegance Rezydencja Świerkowa is a tasteful investm…
$102,678
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Properties features in Radom, Poland

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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