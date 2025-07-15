Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of offices in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
5 properties total found
OFFICES FOR RENT IN WARSAW in Warsaw, Poland
OFFICES FOR RENT IN WARSAW
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Building for rent. A total of 2,400 sqm of storage and office space is available in the buil…
$1,746
per month
Office 20 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Office 20 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 5
We have an office for rent of 20m2 in an office building in a great location - next to Westf…
$364
per month
Office 1 000 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Office 1 000 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 30
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 5
$17,460
per month
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 10
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
FOR RENT - ATTRACTIVE CONDITIONS !!! DIRECTLY AT WESTFIELD MOKOTÓW/GALERY MOKOTOW close t…
$1,060
per month
Office in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Office
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For rent two-storey office - service premises of 150 m2 in the center of Ożarow Mazowiecki.Y…
Price on request
