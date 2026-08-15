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  5. Garage

Monthly rent of commercial properties with garage in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

;
Warsaw
161
gmina Lesznowola
3
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8 properties total found
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 11/11
A prestigious building located at Rondo Daszyńskiego, right next to the second metro line. T…
$28,084
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Commercial property 20 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 20 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 20 m²
Floor 4/6
Ready-to-rent office space with flexible terms in a Class A building, with access to a fully…
$1,722
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Commercial property 1 037 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 1 037 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 037 m²
Floor 3/11
A high-class office building near the Rondo ONZ metro station. The location guarantees excel…
$20,493
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/4
A modern office space with an area of 1,000 m² is available for rent in the prestigious Wila…
$17,751
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Commercial property 10 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 10 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 10 m²
Floor 4/6
Ready-to-rent office space with flexible terms in a Class A building, with access to a fully…
$689
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 5/11
A high-class office building. Its location right next to the Daszyńskiego Roundabout provide…
$47,425
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
Commercial property 906 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 906 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 6
Area 906 m²
Floor 10/11
The concept of flexible offices in one of Warsaw's most recognizable office buildings, locat…
$49,015
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Commercial property 1 500 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 11/11
An office is available for rent in one of the most business-active locations in central Wars…
$45,430
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Property types in Masovian Voivodeship

offices

Properties features in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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