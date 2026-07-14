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Monthly rent of shops in Konin, Poland

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2 properties total found
Shop 600 m² in Konin, Poland
Shop 600 m²
Konin, Poland
Area 600 m²
It is possible to rent a warehouse/production hall with the office part. The complex can be …
$2,629
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Shop 1 122 m² in Konin, Poland
Shop 1 122 m²
Konin, Poland
Area 1 122 m²
We encourage you to watch a film presenting the property
$4,733
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
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Realting.com
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