Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Konin
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Konin, Poland

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Konin, Poland
Apartment
Konin, Poland
Area 300 m²
There is a possibility to rent a production/magazine hall with an office part. The complex c…
$1,315
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go