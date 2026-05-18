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Residence permit in Poland

Poland Poland
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$30,000
;
Residence permit in Poland
Residence permit
Leave a request

About the Immigration Program

Comprehensive service for obtaining a residence permit on the basis of starting a business:

  • registration
  • bank account
  • residence permit for the founder

Additional services:

  • Search for real estate for office and other purposes for business or for life
  • permitting documentation for business
  • Business support (lawyer + accountant)

 

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 1 months
Costs
Costs
from
$30,000
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Residence permit in Poland
Poland Poland
from
$30,000
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