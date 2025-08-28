  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Immigration programs
  4. Permanent residence in Poland

Permanent residence in Poland

Poland Poland
Process duration: from 24 months
Costs: from
$2,327
;
Permanent residence in Poland
Permanent residence
Leave a request
Show contacts

About the Immigration Program

We help to obtain a residence permit in Poland on the basis of
1. Pole card
2. the roots of Polish

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 24 months
Costs
Costs
from
$2,327
Duration
Duration
12 months
You are viewing
Permanent residence in Poland
Poland Poland
from
$2,327
Ask all your questions
Submit your request to an immigration consultant
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back Leave a request
Other Immigration Programs
Residence permit
Business incubator in Poland
Business incubator in Poland
Poland Poland
from
$2,642
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 5 months
Choosing to live and operate a business in Poland, it is necessary to decide on the form of business activity. Any country has its own legislative nuances, difficulties, tax and social payments. The businessman must be able to understand all this, or he will be forced to pay for the services…
Immigration consultant
SCB MIAMI INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Second citizenship
Repatriation in Poland
Repatriation in Poland
Poland Poland
from
$2,116
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 8 months
Repatriation means the return of people with Polish origin to their home country, and it is one of the ways to obtain Polish citizenship. Only people who do not have Polish citizenship and wish to move to Poland permanently have this right. The Law on Repatriation provides this opportunit…
Immigration consultant
SCB MIAMI INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Residence permit
Digital Nomad Hub
Digital Nomad Hub
Poland Poland
from
$5,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 2 months
Talents from all over the world, get ready!  If you want to develop your startup or work remotely from Europe - Polish hub of digital nomads - this is your choice!  We create opportunities and bring together the most talented entrepreneurs and freelancers from around the world. Our eco…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request