Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Greater Poland Voivodeship, Poland

4 properties total found
Shop 89 m² in Lubon, Poland
Shop 89 m²
Lubon, Poland
Area 89 m²
To rent warehouse area with office in Lubon at ul. Kołłątaj. The free-standing property is l…
$800
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 377 m² in Poznan, Poland
Shop 377 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 377 m²
Attractive storage space for rent
$2,713
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 197 m² in Poznan, Poland
Shop 197 m²
Poznan, Poland
Area 197 m²
FOR LEASE WAREHOUSE AND WORKSHOP FACILITY:
$880
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 380 m² in Przezmierowo, Poland
Shop 380 m²
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 380 m²
Conveniently located hall with office in Transfiguration. In the immediate vicinity of many …
$2,132
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go