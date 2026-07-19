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Houses for sale in gmina Zytno, Poland

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House in Magdalenki, Poland
House
Magdalenki, Poland
Area 204 m²
For sale, a ground-floor house with a large plot in the town of Magdalenaki, the municipalit…
$290,181
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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