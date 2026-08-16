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Houses for sale in gmina Zbaszyn, Poland

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House in Nowa Wies Zbaska, Poland
House
Nowa Wies Zbaska, Poland
Area 95 m²
Modern house of 95 m2 by the forest and lake – developmental state 400 m from the lake High …
$201,428
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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