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Houses for sale in gmina Zawidz, Poland

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House in Grabowo, Poland
House
Grabowo, Poland
Area 763 m²
Looking for a place that connects the peace of suburban life with rapid access to the city? …
$70,399
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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