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Apartments for sale in gmina Zadzim, Poland

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Apartment in Wierzchy, Poland
Apartment
Wierzchy, Poland
Area 6 186 m²
For sale land of 6186m2, located in Wierzchy, the municipality of Gizałki. A lot in the midd…
$35,557
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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